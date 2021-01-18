Research shows grazing cover crops can add economic value

Rolling Plains crop production is primarily cotton and wheat. DeLaune has evaluated only multispecies mixed cover crops for grazing purposes thus far on these two crops since this is typically the requirement to meet available cost-share programs as well as adding a diversity of forage that could potentially alleviate some concerns with grazing a single species.

Warm-season mixes have consisted of grasses such as pearl and/or foxtail millet, forage sorghum or sorghum-sudangrass, and broadleaf crops such as forage cowpeas, mung beans, guar and sunn hemp. Cool-season mixes consist of small grains such as rye, wheat, oats and triticale with winter peas, vetch, brassicas and clovers.

“The newest interest we are hearing about from producers includes the possibility of grazing those cover crops to recoup costs associated with their planting while maintaining soil function goals,” DeLaune said.

Economic evaluations conducted in his latest study by post-doctoral research associate Yubing Fan, Vernon, indicated that grazing summer cover crops could increase net return by as much as $38-$44 per acre compared to nongrazed cover crops.

“So, we can recover some of the cost by implementing some grazing of these cover crops, without impacting the positive soil effects that they bring below the surface,” DeLaune said.