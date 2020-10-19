Research connects cow temperament, net profits

October is a traditional weaning and culling time for spring-calving herds. Weaning for value-added calf sales is already under way.

This is a time when producers decide which cows no longer are helpful to the operation and which heifer calves will be kept for future replacements. Selecting against ill-tempered cattle has always made good sense. Wild cattle are hard on equipment, people and other cattle, and now we know that they are hard on the bottom line.

University of Florida animal scientists recorded disposition scores over two years on 160 Braford and 235 Brahman x British crossbred cows. They wanted to evaluate the effects of cow temperament and energy status on the probability to become pregnant during a 90-day natural breeding season.

Cows were scored as 1 (calm, no movement) to 5 (violent and continuous struggling while in the working chute). Also a pen score assessment was assigned as 1 (unalarmed and unexcited) to 5 (very excited and aggressive toward technician). An exit velocity speed score was measured as the cows exited the working chute as 1 (slowest) and 5 (fastest). An overall temperament index score was calculated by averaging the chute score, pen score and exit velocity score.