Report looks at potential impact of inheritance legislation on family farms

“Agricultural producers are extraordinarily sensitive to changes in stepped-up basis and estate taxes because much of their net worth is traditionally comprised of land and equipment,” said Joe Outlaw, co-director of AFPC and primary report author. “Given recent trends in land values, the concern now is even more heightened as cropland values have more than tripled since 1997. So, even if a producer has not purchased any additional land, the land they were already holding is now considerably more valuable.”

Results of the analysis

The report showed under current tax law, only two of the 94 representative farms would be impacted by an event triggering a generational transfer.

By contrast, under the STEP Act, 92 of the 94 representative farms would be impacted, with additional tax liabilities incurred averaging $726,104 per farm.

“Eliminating stepped-up basis in the Sensible Taxation and Equity Promotion Act, even with the $1 million exclusion, would impact all of the ranches and dairies of the 94 representative farms, plus bring on a significant additional tax liability,” Outlaw said.

Under the 99.5% Act, 41 of the 92 representative farms would be impacted, with additional tax liabilities averaging $2.17 million incurred per farm.