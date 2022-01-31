Report analyzes record-high fertilizer prices

Grain market, production implications

Jason Johnson, AgriLife Extension economist, Stephenville, said during the Blackland Income Growth Conference that grain farmers really need to do some crop budget forecasting for 2022.

Grain farmers will not only have to cope with record-high fertilizer prices, but also price support pressure from carryover supplies of grain coupled with drought in some of the major wheat production areas.

“If fertilizer prices are way up, how can you [as a farmer] reduce costs?” Johnson said. “Make sure you are not wasting fertilizer and that you are being very strategic in your crop management planning.”

With higher fertilizer prices, Johnson said farmers are going to have to be increasingly mindful of their crop production budgets. He also suggested that to cope with inflation, grain farmers should consider putting some of their cash to work such as buying input needs ahead of time.