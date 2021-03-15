Renovation techniques can improve pasture during dormant season

During the dormant season we often get anxious for warm weather and green pastures, so we start thinking about renovation. Renovation is a practice or series of management practices which “restores the vigor” or “makes new again.” In pasture management, renovation refers to improvement of a permanent pasture by changed management.

Renovation of bermudagrass pastures may be as simple as soil testing and applying proper fertilization. Or it may be as complex and intensive as destroying the existing sod, preparing a seedbed and sprigging again.

Some renovation practices:

Soil testing, fertilization

First renovation practice should be extensive soil testing and fertilization in accordance with the soil test recommendations. With current cattle value and fertilizer prices, now is the time to renovate with fertilization.

Weed control

Weeds compete with bermudagrass for water, nutrients and sunlight. Scouting and identifying weeds early is critical in order to match the best method of control and to potentially have effective control.

Prescribed burning