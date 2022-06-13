Registration opens for Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course

It’s time for beef cattle producers from all over the world to begin making plans to attend the 68th annual Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course, the largest event of its kind in the nation, scheduled for Aug. 1-3 on the Texas A&M University campus.

The event is hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ Department of Animal Science at Texas A&M. From the Texas Aggie Prime Rib Dinner to the Cattleman’s College, the nationally and internationally recognized three-day event annually attracts over 2,000 participants.

“High input prices and ranchers’ response to them will be a major theme of this year’s conference,” said Jason Cleere, Ph.D., conference coordinator and AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist in the Department of Animal Science.

Both in-person and online attendance is being offered. Cost is $240 for in-person attendance and $160 for online if registered by July 27. A $40 late registration fee will be charged after that date. To register, go to tx.ag/BCSC22Reg or call 979-845-6931 for more information.

Something for everyone

The program is expected to offer a full agenda for everyone, from the novice livestock operator to the seasoned professional, Cleere said.

“Ranchers are facing some really tough times now due to a lingering drought across most of the state, coupled with input costs that are nearly double what they were a year ago,” he said. “Many of our sessions will be addressing these issues. One of our forage sessions will discuss grazing management in response to drought and high fertilizer prices along with how to move forward economically with high seed prices (winter pasture), hay prices, high fuel prices, etc.”

The Cattleman’s College will feature more than 20 concurrent sessions, with topics including animal health, nutrition, reproduction, breeding, genetics, selection, research, marketing and handling. The management sessions will cover business, forage, range and purebred cattle, and speakers will also address landowner issues and fence building.

At least nine pesticide continuing education units and 14 veterinarian continuing education credits are available to attendees.

Additionally, over 150 agriculture-related businesses and trade show exhibitors are expected to attend the course.