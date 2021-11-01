Regenerative agriculture evaluation gets underway in Texas and Oklahoma

“What’s so exciting about this research is it will be the first regenerative agriculture project to cover this large of an area across both Texas and Oklahoma,” Lewis said. “With carbon being such a hot topic, we want to take a closer look at carbon sequestration — what is being captured and what is being lost through greenhouse gas emissions.”

Region-specific research to address semi-arid issues

Many times, talk of cover crops or regenerative agriculture in the U.S. refers to areas with 40 to 50 inches of rain per year. This amount of rain is not what typically occurs in Texas and Oklahoma, one of the largest cotton and livestock production regions in the nation.

But little research has been conducted to better understand how regenerative agricultural practices, when incorporated into a larger production system, perform under the varying precipitation of these regions.

“We want this to be as real as possible,” Lewis said. “There’s just so much information that is not suited for our regions. This project is going to result in the optimization of practices for semi-arid regions that will result in profitable and sustainable practices.”