Redesigned portal website offers drought information, resources, historical data

NOAA’s National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) has launched the redesigned U.S. Drought Portal (www.drought.gov) to better serve stakeholders, decision makers, the media and the public.

The new website features updated content and new interactive architecture designed to provide actionable, shareable information and easy-to-understand graphics describing current drought conditions and forecasts by city, county, state, zip code and at watershed to global scales. The Drought Portal also aggregates and presents drought impact data for economic sectors such as agriculture, energy, water utilities and recreation using interactive maps and data that don’t exist anywhere else.

“The new state-of-the-art U.S. Drought Portal provides numerous decision-support resources to enable communities and economies across the United States in efforts to strengthen their resilience to drought,” said Veva Deheza, executive director of NIDIS. “Whether you are looking for current drought conditions in your county or needing to make water management decisions during a drought, the new U.S. Drought Portal is designed to be a one-stop shop for data, decision-support products, resources and information on drought.”