Red River Crops Conference moves online in January

The eighth annual Red River Crops Conference goes virtual Jan. 20-21. The event, offering crop production information focused on Southwest Oklahoma and the Texas Rolling Plains, is co-hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service.

This year’s goal is to provide the same high quality and relevant management information that will help agricultural producers on both sides of the Red River, in spite of the pandemic requirements that keep everyone from meeting in person, said co-hosts Emi Kimura, AgriLife Extension agronomist, and state peanut specialist, Vernon, and Gary Strickland, Oklahoma Cooperative Extension agriculture educator, Jackson County, and Southwest Research and Extension Center regional agronomist, Altus, Oklahoma.

Scheduling for this year’s event, which is typically two full days, is a little different because it will all be held online. Each day participants will be allowed entry into the online meeting beginning at 6:30 a.m., and the speakers will present from 7-10 a.m.

“We wanted our producers to be able to participate, but still have time to get other work done, since it will all be on their electronic devices,” Kimura said.