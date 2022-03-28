Red Angus are Angus: USDA allows breed to be sold under general ‘Angus’ label

Red Angus producers will soon have more access to market-based premiums along with potentially seeing an increased demand for the breed, according to Tom Brink, CEO of the Red Angus Association of America (RAAA).

The association completed negotiations with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in late 2021, which resulted in the USDA allowing the breed to be included in Angus-labeled branded beef programs such as Certified Angus Beef.

The Red Angus Association made the announcement in their newsletter, stating, “Red Angus are ‘Angus,’ and now USDA has officially acknowledged that fact by enabling Red Angus and Red Angus-influenced cattle that meet certain requirements to join black-hided animals in as many Angus brands that decide in favor of their inclusion.”

The “decided in favor of their inclusion” is a key component. There are over 70 USDA-certified beef programs and each has its own schedule with its own criteria for accepting beef. Ultimately, it’s up to each brand if it will be willing to accept Red Angus into its programs.

Brink acknowledged that it might be a while before Red Angus will be completely known under the general Angus brand. Now that the USDA negotiations are complete, he and his colleagues are in the process of talking to many certified beef brands.

“It’ll take time,” he said.

Right now, some of those programs specifically say “black hided” in their list of requirements for accepting Angus cattle. For instance, the Certified Angus Beef program states on its live animal specification form that “Cattle eligible for certification in Angus-influence beef programs based on phenotype (appearance) will have a main body that must be solid black with no other color behind the shoulder, above the flanks or breaking the midline behind the shoulders, excluding the tail.”

Under the new USDA decision, Red Angus will now be eligible to be simply labeled “Angus” in every certified beef program that agrees to it.

“Red Angus is a source of quality cattle that has not been utilized by many of these brands,” Brink said. Now, he’s hopeful many brands will sign on, especially with so many supply chain shortages.

Brink said that having an extra supply will make sense to the certified beef programs, especially considering that protein levels in Red Angus beef are equal to its Black Angus counterpart.

Genetically, Red and Black Angus have only minor differences. The biggest and most notable difference is the hide color.

Red and Black Angus each have strengths that slightly outdo the other. Black Angus tend to be a little larger while Red Angus are known for their maternal traits.

Brink said Red Angus are working to close the size gap while maintaining their positive maternal traits.

“The breed has done a good job improving all traits by inching up growth and carcass traits, but also improving suitability and heifer pregnancy and some of the key maternal traits.”

Brink and Stephanie Jung, a South Dakota Red Angus producer, both said that when it comes down to it, aside from the hide color, there is little difference between Red and Black Angus genetics

This will be the first time in Angus’ estimated 150-year history that Red Angus will be included in the same programs as Black Angus.

Brink said that when Black Angus were originally brought to the United States from Scotland in the 1870s, the animals were predominantly black, but they had a recessive red gene “hiding in the background.”

“For whatever reason, the Black Angus Association did not register those red-hided calves,” he said.

That separation set a precedent of Red Angus cattle being discarded, Brink said. However, the red gene continued to be present in the breed, resulting in the continued birth of red-hided calves.

“There’s still some today in the Black Angus,” Brink said of the recessive red genes.

Nearly eight decades after the Angus’ arrival in the U.S., the Red Angus Association was formed in 1954.

“People saw value in those red-hided Angus,” Brink said.

Now, nearly 70 years later, the Red Angus breed is the fourth-largest breed in the nation.

“They’re nearly tied with Simmental, the third-largest breed,” Brink said.

Red Angus grew in popularity partially due to being one of the more docile breeds of cattle.

“With older producers out there and grandkids running around, people like docility for a good reason,” Brink said.

Brink believes in the end, consumers don’t care if the Angus beef they’re eating is from red or black cattle. What they care about is getting a quality product that is nutritious and delicious, and both Angus breeds hit the mark.

“Ninety percent of consumers recognize the name Angus and associate it with quality, so the reputation is very strong,” he said.

Jung agreed.

“You’re getting the same quality meat, and the tenderness is equal to Black Angus.”

With the possibility of being included in large-scale, USDA-certified beef programs comes the possibility of added revenue, Jung said.

For Brink, the USDA decision is a win for everyone.

“This change makes logical sense, and will benefit cow-calf producers, cattle feeders, packers and consumers,” he said.

Melisa Goss is the Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor