Ranchers Leasing Workshop 2022 dates announced, starts Jan. 10

A portion of the program is dedicated to landowner liability law and how landowners and tenants can protect themselves if someone is injured on a property they own or control. Additionally, the program highlights economic resources, budgets and decision tools.

“Dr. Kaase and I not only provide legal and economic information, but both of us having been involved in various grazing and hunting leases ourselves, we share practical advice and stories that I think really add to the workshops,” she said.

For those unable to attend the in-person workshop, there is an online version of the Ranchers Leasing Workshop program at tx.ag/OnlineRanchersWorkshop. The online program is $75.

For more information on the program, contact Kaase at 979-458-3348 or Lashmet at 806-677-5600.