Rancher, landowner workshops return to in-person format in September

The first in-person offerings of two award-winning leasing and agricultural law programs in a year and a half will be presented by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in September.
Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, AgriLife Extension agricultural law specialist in Amarillo, will present the Rancher’s Leasing Workshop in Floresville on Sept. 15 and the Owning Your Piece of Texas: Key Laws Texas Landowners Need to Know program in Seguin on Sept. 16.
“Whether you have owned land for generations and want to stay abreast of the latest laws or are a new landowner or operator looking to sign your first lease, these courses are designed to provide practical and helpful information related to grazing and hunting leases and agricultural law issues facing Texas landowners and producers,” Lashmet said.
Both programs will include lunch with the sponsorship of Capital Farm Credit.
Rancher’s Leasing Workshop
The Rancher’s Leasing Workshop will be from noon to 4 p.m. in the Wilson County Expo and Community Center, 435 State Highway 97, Floresville. The cost to attend is $50, and preregistration is required at tx.ag/ExtRanchersWorkshop or by calling 979-845-2604.
The program is presented by Lashmet and Greg Kaase, AgriLife Extension agricultural economist and risk management specialist, Bryan-College Station, both with Texas A&M’s Department of Agricultural Economics.
The workshop is designed to educate both landowners and lessees about legal and economic issues related to grazing, hunting and livestock leases. Each person will receive a copy of the Ranchers Agricultural Leasing Handbook.
For those unable to attend the in-person workshop, there is an online version of the Rancher’s Leasing Workshop program at tx.ag/OnlineRanchersWorkshop. The cost for the online program is $75.
Anyone interested in this topic can download the Rancher’s Agricultural Leasing Handbook, which contains checklists and sample lease language. A hard copy is available for $25 and may be obtained by contacting Lacrecia Garza at 806-677-5600 or Lacrecia.garza@ag.tamu.edu.
Owning Your Piece of Texas workshop
Owning Your Piece of Texas: Key Laws Texas Landowners Need to Know is a daylong program that addresses agricultural law issues, including landowner liability, fence law, eminent domain, special use tax valuation and more.
The first in-person option of 2021 will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Texas Agricultural Education and Heritage Center, 390 Cordova Road, Seguin. The fee is $75 per person and preregistration is requested at tx.ag/OwnPieceofTX.
Speakers will include Lashmet and Blake Bennett, AgriLife Extension economist, Dallas; Jim Spivey and Soledad Valenciano, both eminent domain lawyers with Spivey Valenciano PLLC, San Antonio; and Parks Brown, a partner at the law firm of Uhl, Fitzsimons, Jewett, Burton, Wolff and Rangel PLLC, San Antonio.
All attendees will receive a copy of the Owning Your Piece of Texas: Top Laws Texas Landowners Need to Know handbook, sponsored by Capital Farm Credit. Lunch will be provided.
For those who are unable to attend, AgriLife Extension also offers the course online at https://tx.ag/OwnPieceofTXOnline, complete with practical tips and insightful examples, to help explain important legal concepts based on Lashmet’s daylong, in-person course. The self-paced course takes approximately 8.5 hours to complete and includes additional topics to those covered in the live workshop. The online course cost is $150 for the whole course or $20 for individual, shorter courses.