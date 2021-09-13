Rancher, landowner workshops return to in-person format in September

The workshop is designed to educate both landowners and lessees about legal and economic issues related to grazing, hunting and livestock leases. Each person will receive a copy of the Ranchers Agricultural Leasing Handbook.

For those unable to attend the in-person workshop, there is an online version of the Rancher’s Leasing Workshop program at tx.ag/OnlineRanchersWorkshop. The cost for the online program is $75.

Anyone interested in this topic can download the Rancher’s Agricultural Leasing Handbook, which contains checklists and sample lease language. A hard copy is available for $25 and may be obtained by contacting Lacrecia Garza at 806-677-5600 or Lacrecia.garza@ag.tamu.edu.

Owning Your Piece of Texas workshop

Owning Your Piece of Texas: Key Laws Texas Landowners Need to Know is a daylong program that addresses agricultural law issues, including landowner liability, fence law, eminent domain, special use tax valuation and more.

The first in-person option of 2021 will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Texas Agricultural Education and Heritage Center, 390 Cordova Road, Seguin. The fee is $75 per person and preregistration is requested at tx.ag/OwnPieceofTX.