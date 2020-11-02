Quality facilities crucial for cattle processing

However, the experts agreed that a total rebuild isn’t always needed and that many facilities can be improved with a remodel that will strengthen the pens and improve safety for all involved.

“Any cattle handling facility needs to be safe for both the people and the cattle,” Larson said. “The materials need to be sturdy and the gates need to be placed so that people can open them safely and cattle can move through them easily.”

To test the people placement and cattle flow, DeCoite recommended that cattle producers move the animals through their facility without actually applying any processing procedures. In doing so, he said, cattle producers are training the cattle on how to move through the facility.

“This will allow you to see how cattle and people are interacting within your facility and help you design a better system,” he said.

Along with that, White advised producers to use other producers’ facilities to identify features that they like and that they want to avoid for their own facilities.

“They may use other equipment, which will allow you to observe the pros and cons of their cattle handling systems,” he said.