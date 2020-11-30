Q&A: What you need to know about blackleg disease

6. Does it only occur in young calves?

Blackleg is commonly thought of as a disease of calves 6-12 months of age on pasture. However, it can occur in very young calves (1-2 months) or even in adult cattle if nonvaccinated or if adults were only vaccinated once as calves.

7. Does it only occur in cattle on pasture?

It most commonly affects pastured cattle because they consume spores present in the soil. However, it can occur in housed cattle when feed is contaminated with soil that contains the spores. A large outbreak in Norway where 72 housed cattle died within 12 days was traced to round bale silage with heavy soil contamination.

8. If there is no history of blackleg on the farm, does that mean there will never be a case there?

Blackleg is unpredictable. It may suddenly appear on farms where it was never known to exist or has been absent for decades. On the flip side, areas or places where blackleg is common may go many years between cases, even without adequate vaccination.

9. Is blackleg associated with a certain weather pattern or season?