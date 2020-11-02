Protect the herd with an insect control plan

Boxler described the face fly as nonbiting and resembling the house fly. It feeds on an animal’s mouth, muzzle and wounds. In addition to annoying cattle, face flies transmit the causal agent of pinkeye. Since face flies are on animals for only short time periods, the best control methods are those that facilitate insecticide contact on a daily basis such as a dust bag, oiler or ear tags.

Stable fly

“Stable flies are the United States cattle industry’s most costly pest,” said Swiger. “They look like house flies, but are smaller. Their proboscis [mouthpart] protrudes bayonet-like in front of the head and inflicts a painful bite. Stable flies suck blood only once a day and rest on nearby surfaces after feeding. They attack legs, sides, back and belly of cattle. When attacked, animals will stomp, kick and switch their tails. They will also bunch in a group as a means of defense, which keeps them from dissipating excess heat in hot and humid weather.”