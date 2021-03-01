Proper refrigeration essential for efficient vaccine program

Very cold temperatures cause extra problems for producers as they strive to take the best possible care of cows and calves during extreme winter weather. In addition to the cold stress on the cattle, producers need to be aware of the need for proper storage of important biological products that will be required for the health of the herd. Normally, the concern about vaccine storage and the need to keep them cool in refrigerators is during summer. Nonetheless, very low nighttime winter temperatures can have an adverse effect on vaccines that are stored in refrigerators that are located in unheated enclosures such as tack rooms in barns.

Most biological products should be stored under refrigeration at 35 to 45 degrees unless the nature of the product makes storing at a different temperature advisable. Read the insert or box label carefully to find the recommended storage temperature. If vaccines are not stored within this temperature range, efficacy to the calf can and will be reduced. Killed vaccines are especially susceptible to freezing temperatures. Freezing a killed vaccine will alter the adjuvant or delivery system of a killed vaccine. This, in turn, negatively affects the immune response to the antigen in the vaccine. Modified live viruses (MLV) are more stable but can be inactivated if they are repeatedly cycled above or below the required temperature range. Also, once activated by mixing, MLV’s effective life will be reduced to one to two hours and need to be maintained at 35 to 45 degrees. This can be accomplished by only mixing the doses that you will use at that time and using a cooler to maintain temperature while working cattle.