Projects get NRCS funds for water innovations

Texas Water Trade will test the marketability of various contract structures with agricultural producers in the Pecos River Basin to develop a replicable, effective and voluntary legal mechanism to provide reliable flows in critical aquatic and riparian habitat. They will test the feasibility of voluntary water savings while maintaining existing water rights through the contribution of unused water to the maintenance of stream flow and aquatic habitat.

This USDA investment has generated more than $15.3 million in partner matching funds, resulting in almost $30 million for conservation innovation. Authorized in the 2002 Farm Bill, the CIG program has awarded nearly $300 million to date.

The 2020 funding pool focused on five priority areas: air quality, water quality, water reuse, energy conservation and wildlife habitat. This is the first year that water reuse is a priority area, pursuant to USDA’s commitment under the National Water Reuse Action Plan, announced by the Environmental Protection Agency on Feb. 27, 2020.

NRCS selected 24 projects for the 2020 CIG awards. For a full list of projects and descriptions, visit the CIG website.

