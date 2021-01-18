Project to study Criollo-cross calves on New Mexico pasture

“What we are trying to determine in this project is if the hybrids of these animals — Criollo and Angus or Brangus — mirror how fully the pure Criollo use the rangeland,” Auvermann said.

Calves find new homes

The research project will include three rotations of calves from Criollo cows crossed with red and black Angus and Brangus bulls that are brought to this region from three different ranches in California, Nevada and Utah, Auvermann said. There are 120 calves in each rotation, with 40 from each ranch. Half are steers, and half are heifers.

This first set of calves will spend about four months on wheat, due to some timing issues with the COVID-19 precautions However, the plan is for each set to arrive in October and spend six months on wheat pasture and then in the feedlot for about six months, which is typical of current cattle production systems.

Of particular interest to AgriLife Research is how the calves perform on the pasture planted to TAM 204 wheat, developed by Jackie Rudd, AgriLife Research wheat breeder, Amarillo. TAM 204 is an increasingly widely adopted dual-purpose wheat variety developed specifically for the Rolling Plains.