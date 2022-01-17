Production agriculture, plant protection focus of AgriLife Research innovation

Ongoing research, facility improvements

Environmental and economic sustainability and health and wellness are other avenues, he said. Recent legislative exceptional item funding was awarded to research on insect-vectored diseases, invasive ants, and vegetable and fruit improvement.

“We are in the process of renovating the plant growth facility in the Southern Crop Improvement Annex, which includes 20,000 square feet of greenhouse space, 19 units of plant growth chambers, eight units of walk-in growth chambers and three with CO2 chambers,” Fadamiro said.

He said the Automated Precision Phenotyping Greenhouse is scheduled for substantial completion this month and will provide access to state-of-the-art robotics-driven greenhouse space, as well as capabilities for bio-photonics research.

“The facility will be expected to operate on a cost recovery model. We are also in the process of establishing a gene editing facility,” Fadamiro said.