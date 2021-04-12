Producers should review methods in advance to help backward-calf deliveries

Cow-calf producers should review how to help their livestock through a difficult calving beforehand, Oklahoma State University experts said. Most calves are born headfirst with their front feet extended, but a few are positioned backward and might not survive without help.

“A cow that is in early labor a long time or one that fails to progress to hard straining may be signaling that the calf is positioned wrong,” said Dr. Barry Whitworth, OSU Extension veterinarian and food animal quality and health specialist. “The issue must be corrected before the cow is in labor too long and the calf is dead.”

In a normal posterior position, the calf’s hind feet often protrude from the vulva. Occasionally, a frontward calf will be upside down or sideways with their legs twisted. An experienced individual should confirm the calf’s presentation before pulling.

Keys to helping with a backward calf include:

• Pull gently until the hips are free and the rib cage is safely through the cow’s pelvis.

• Once hips are clear of the vulva, hurry the calf out, but not so quickly as to risk injury to the cow.

• Do not pull too forcefully because that potentially can crush a calf’s rib cage.