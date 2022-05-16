Producers should develop a disaster plan

Springtime usually brings concerns of tornadoes and severe weather. However, with continuing drought conditions, fears of wildfires may be high on producers’ minds.

Fortunately, having an emergency preparedness plan can assist their ability to respond to varying threats throughout the year. Developing a disaster plan is a good idea for both people and all the animals they care for on a farm or ranch.

The preparedness and response plan should be customized to the type of operation and possible threats. For instance, an element of a fire response plan would be the mechanics of relocating stock to a safer location. If not possible, a defensible area that both people and animals could be moved to would be designated. In advance, this area should be cleared of excess material with fire-fueling potential, have perimeters established and have ready access to water.

As part of the plan, a livestock disaster preparedness kit should be developed. Elements of the kit should be accessible and in good working order. Below are suggested items:

Truck and trailer

Halters, leads and rope

Pet crates

Hay, feed and water that can be transported

Nonperishable food items and water for personnel

Containers to feed and water

Trashcan with lid and trash bags

Livestock marking crayon and bright colored spray paint

Pocket knives, wire cutters/fencing pliers, hammer, shovel and bolt cutters

Gloves and bandanas

Baling wire and duct tape

Flashlights with batteries

Radio with batteries

Backup phone chargers

Generator

Portable panels

First aid kit with medications and bandage material for humans and animals

Verifiable animal records, identification and registration documents

Emergency contact numbers including veterinarian

Part of the disaster plan should outline communication of all personnel before, during and after the threat. More than one travel route should be established when evacuation is required. This approach also allows safety of personnel to stay top-of-mind during a response.

Regular review of the plan and training exercises are encouraged so all members of the family or team are on the same page and know when and where to report.

Farmers and ranchers are resilient people and understand the importance of preparing for all kinds of circumstances. Emergency preparedness well in advance of a threat allows producers to respond in a manner that minimizes losses and hopefully allows recovery to occur in a more timely and efficient manner. More emergency response and preparedness guidance can be found at www.extensiondisaster.net.