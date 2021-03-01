Producers can turn to TVMDL for help identifying toxic plants

Spring is getting closer and summer is not far behind. As the seasons change, it’s important to be aware of the different plants growing in your surroundings and their potential toxic effects on cattle and horses.

Cat Barr is the toxicologist for the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL). Each year, she works with animal owners from across Texas who need assistance identifying potentially toxic plants.

Although Texas is home to a variety of potentially toxic plant life, there are several common plants that grow across different regions of the state. For example, cocklebur seedlings grow statewide and should be a concern for cattle owners.

“Seedlings typically sprout around the edges of receding rain puddles,” Barr said. “They are extremely toxic at the four-leaf stage and can cause massive liver damage and rapid death when consumed. Cattle have been found dead within 100 yards of a plant.”