Prescribed burning lectureship offered virtually and in-person

The King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management (KRIRM) will host the Gus T. Canales Lectureship on Prescribed Burning Aug. 2-5 in Kingsville and online.
The hybrid lectureship is designed to teach participants the safe use of fire as a rangeland and wildlife habitat management tool, and will offer attendees the opportunity to plan and conduct a live prescribed burn.
Lead instructor of the lectureship Sandra Rideout-Hanzak explains that all rangeland owners and managers should consider using prescribed burning as a livestock forage and wildlife habitat improvement tool.
“Prescribed burning will increase the quality and digestible portion of forage for both livestock and wildlife, while making it more accessible and palatable as well,” said Rideout-Hanzak, professor for the Department of Rangeland and Wildlife Sciences at Texas A&M Kingsville.
Utilizing prescribed burning as a management tool is simply emulating a natural event to which rangeland plants are well adapted, and it is the most cost-effective means to control brush invasion in rangelands, Rideout-Hanzak said.
Many land managers want to use prescribed burning, but do not know where to start. This lectureship will give participants the tools needed to plan a burn and get started using fire on their own property. Both beginners and experienced burn managers will benefit from the lectureship, learning about state laws to gain a greater understanding of how to burn legally and responsibly.
A hands-on live prescribed burn will be conducted, weather permitting. “Participants will learn how to use the tools, and see how the combination of fuels and weather conditions, plus firing technique, creates the appropriate, manageable fire behavior,” Rideout-Hanzak said.
The lectureship provides the formal training necessary to earn continuing education credit hours (CEUs) for the Texas Certified Prescribed Burn Manager program. For burn managers in need of CEUs for recertification, a one-day Continuing Fire Training workshop will be held on Aug. 3.
In addition to Rideout-Hanzak’s instruction, Allen Rasmussen of Texas A&M-Kingsville, Megan Clayton of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Silverio Avila of Texas A&M-Kingsville will also teach various subjects during the lectureship. Rideout-Hanzak believes these instructors will contribute to an invaluable learning experience for participants, all three combining decades of teaching experience in prescribed burning courses and burning rangelands in southern Texas and the United States.
Classroom instruction will be held on the campus of Texas A&M-Kingsville at the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Center. Event presentations will be simultaneously delivered in-person and online via a Zoom webinar.
Transportation to the burn site will be provided by KRIRM. The prescribed burn will be recorded and made available to virtual participants within two weeks of the event conclusion. More information about the lectureship — including a detailed agenda, learning objectives and location information — can be found at https://krirm.tamuk.edu/prescribedburning, or call the KRIRM office at 361-593-5401.