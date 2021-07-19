Prescribed burning lectureship offered virtually and in-person

The King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management (KRIRM) will host the Gus T. Canales Lectureship on Prescribed Burning Aug. 2-5 in Kingsville and online.

The hybrid lectureship is designed to teach participants the safe use of fire as a rangeland and wildlife habitat management tool, and will offer attendees the opportunity to plan and conduct a live prescribed burn.

Lead instructor of the lectureship Sandra Rideout-Hanzak explains that all rangeland owners and managers should consider using prescribed burning as a livestock forage and wildlife habitat improvement tool.

“Prescribed burning will increase the quality and digestible portion of forage for both livestock and wildlife, while making it more accessible and palatable as well,” said Rideout-Hanzak, professor for the Department of Rangeland and Wildlife Sciences at Texas A&M Kingsville.

Utilizing prescribed burning as a management tool is simply emulating a natural event to which rangeland plants are well adapted, and it is the most cost-effective means to control brush invasion in rangelands, Rideout-Hanzak said.