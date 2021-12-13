Prescribed burn kit launch aims at education, advocacy

Mike Watson was one of those participants. Watson had recently retired outside of Lampasas and had bought land that he described as being neglected and in poor shape for decades.

“My wife and I began looking into ways to restore our land,” Watson said. “And a big part of that is clearing brush. We started doing our research, which led us to our local burn association, Burnet-Lampasas, a chapter of the Edwards Plateau Prescribed Burn Association. That, in turn, led me to AgriLife Extension’s educational resources on prescribed burns.”

He realized if there was a way to concisely summarize the hours of expert advice and graduate research he had consumed during the workshop, many other landowners and burn associations could benefit from it.

After the online event, Watson reached out to Treadwell to see if there was something landowners could use to assist them in their advocacy and education efforts. Five peer-reviewed publications came out of the workshop. While he said the information in the seminar was great, he needed something concise and condensed that burn association members could use.