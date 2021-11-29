Prepare farm and ranch equipment for winter storage

With colder weather just around the corner, many farmers and ranchers are preparing to store machinery for the winter. Rodents will be eyeing that same machinery for another reason — as a cozy place to shelter for a few months.

“There are dozens of nooks and crannies under the hood of a piece of farm machinery that are attractive to many rodent species,” said Kevin Shelton, Oklahoma State University Extension associate specialist and coordinator of OSU’s Pesticide Safety Education Program. “However, the last thing you want to do is provide an efficiency apartment to these rodents for the winter. The wiring harness is appealing and is a readily available chew toy, which will cause lots of problems next spring.”

Shelton said the easiest thing to do to deter rodents is to simply raise the hood while machinery is stored in a barn or shed. This allows light in and makes the engine compartment less attractive. However, this may not be appropriate for outside storage due to rain, wind and snow.

Baits and traps also are options in developing a control program. Tips include: