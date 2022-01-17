Pregnancy checking season means decision time on open cows

Any cows that are still with the bulls and feel open could technically be under 30 days bred, so I recommend rechecking these in a few weeks. I personally like using the ultrasound this time of year because it helps evaluate fetal viability (finding fetuses that are aborting), helps find twins, and makes evaluating the ovaries and open uterus easier. When it gets later in the year and we are pregging cattle that are really far along, I’ll oftentimes just palpate them because it’s faster.

Signs of pregnancy

When we are ultrasounding and palpating cattle, we oftentimes are trying to find the fetus to make our pregnancy diagnosis. Once the fetus is too far down in the abdomen, we can no longer feel the whole fetus and have to use other signs of pregnancy to call them bred.

The ones I feel for are the cotyledons (buttons), feeling for a part of the fetus, being able to bounce the fetus with my fingertips and sometimes feeling for fremitus. Fremitus is the buzzing of the middle uterine artery. At its largest, the artery is the size of a mega Sharpie! That’s why uterine prolapse cows can die within a few minutes of their middle uterine artery snapping.

P

regnancy rates

This year is like every other year, where some rates are higher than usual and some are lower. The drought did not change a whole lot on the rates in the midwest area. Less than 10% open is still considered normal, so those of you with 5% open this year instead of 2% and are having a conniption, just blame the drought and I’ll nod my head.

Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.