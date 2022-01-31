Precision could optimize livestock labor

In dairy studies, multiple research groups are exploring the reliability of accelerometers, barn cameras, pressure plates or a combination of these technologies.

Some automatic milking systems use a balance system to measure leg load of a cow while she is standing in the milking robot unit, then analyze the data to identify animals showing signs of potential lameness.

Estrus detection

Another area where precision livestock farming technologies can impact labor input is estrus detection. Automating this process could save operation labor costs by decreasing the time it takes to complete this task in both swine and dairy herds.

For large-group gestation systems, this can supplement a breeding technician’s observations. Companies such as Ro-Main use sensors to capture sow behaviors associated with estrus, such as time standing in the presence of a boar, to predict the best timing for insemination. Research has shown that when this technology was complemented by worker supervision, farrowing rate improved.

In dairy cattle, precision livestock farming sensors, including activity monitors, pressure sensors, camera systems and lasers, have been used to measure walking, mounting and standing activity to determine estrus behavior. These approaches show promise as they not only reduce investment of employees’ time but also are noninvasive processes that reduce animal handling.

Editor’s note: This was written by Martin Mangual, Madonna Benjamin and David Thompson with Michigan State University Extension for the university’s website.