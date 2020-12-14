Planned calving seasons can bring producers benefits in management and profits

Financial opportunities are available for producers who move to planned breeding seasons supported by good genetics and an effective forage program. These practices provide an opportunity to optimize expenses and produce a uniform calf crop which normally brings premium prices.

Benefits of planned breeding seasons have been shown by previous research with both a fall and winter calving herd of F1 Brahman/Hereford cows at Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center at Overton. These cows have a defined 75-day breeding period and are used in stocking rate and stocking strategy research by Monte Rouquette Jr. Rouquette’s work featured in this article was originally published in his AgriLife Research “Selection of Calving Season” report.

“Regardless of the season, cows should have body condition scores of 5 or greater at calving,” Rouquette said. “Some producers evaluate cow body condition scores when bulls are turned into the herd, but the best time for evaluations is at weaning. At the same time, palpate cows and seriously consider selling those that are open. A producer cannot afford to have cows at body condition scores at 4 or less during breeding due to the need for added nutrients.”