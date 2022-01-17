Owning Your Piece of Texas program announced, starts Feb. 7

The 2022 dates for the Owning Your Piece of Texas: Key Laws Texas Landowners Need to Know program have been announced.
Sessions of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event will take place Feb. 7 in Conroe, March 14 in Fort Worth, April 8 in Burnet, and Sept. 12 in Fredericksburg.
The cost is $75 and advance registration is required for each event at https://tx.ag/AgLawEvents22. All attendees will receive a hard copy of the “Owning Your Piece of Texas: Top Laws Texas Landowners Need to Know” handbook. Lunch will be provided.
The Conroe event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tom LeRoy Educational Building, 9020 Airport Road. The details for the Burnet and Fredericksburg events are available on the registration page.
“Agricultural law is such an important topic for Texas landowners,” said Tiffany Lashmet, AgriLife Extension agricultural law specialist, Amarillo. “This program provides attendees with information on a broad number of common issues facing landowners from water law to eminent domain to landowner liability, fence law, special use tax valuation, wildlife management valuation and more.”
Expert speakers will include Lashmet and Blake Bennett, AgriLife Extension economist, Dallas, as well as local attorneys from each area.
In 2018, Lashmet recognized that Texas landowners needed information about legal issues that affect their property, whether they were first-time landowners or stewards of multigenerational land.
She formed a team to provide rural landowners and agricultural producers with general guidance and education on key legal issues related to their property.
Once the course was developed, she wrote the “Owning Your Piece of Texas: Top Laws Texas Landowners Need to Know” handbook to accompany it.
“This is the only handbook of its kind that gathers such a broad range of topics in one place, and it is written not for attorneys but rather for lay landowners,” Lashmet said.
For those unable to attend in person, the online version of the course is available for $150.