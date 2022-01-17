Owning Your Piece of Texas program announced, starts Feb. 7

The 2022 dates for the Owning Your Piece of Texas: Key Laws Texas Landowners Need to Know program have been announced.

Sessions of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event will take place Feb. 7 in Conroe, March 14 in Fort Worth, April 8 in Burnet, and Sept. 12 in Fredericksburg.

The cost is $75 and advance registration is required for each event at https://tx.ag/AgLawEvents22. All attendees will receive a hard copy of the “Owning Your Piece of Texas: Top Laws Texas Landowners Need to Know” handbook. Lunch will be provided.

The Conroe event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tom LeRoy Educational Building, 9020 Airport Road. The details for the Burnet and Fredericksburg events are available on the registration page.

“Agricultural law is such an important topic for Texas landowners,” said Tiffany Lashmet, AgriLife Extension agricultural law specialist, Amarillo. “This program provides attendees with information on a broad number of common issues facing landowners from water law to eminent domain to landowner liability, fence law, special use tax valuation, wildlife management valuation and more.”