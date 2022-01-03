Our Turn to Ranch online series starts Jan. 24

The Generation Next: Our Turn to Ranch online course is open for registration. The 12-week program, offered by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, runs from Jan. 24-April 17.

The cost is $300, and preregistration is required at https://tx.ag/GenNextOurTurntoRanch. The series is limited to the first 100 registrants.

The program requires approximately two hours of participation per week, but participants can complete the lessons and activities at any time. A computer with internet access is required.

Our Turn to Ranch is an online school in which participants work toward developing a business plan with the support of professionals who specialize in each field and topic. At the end of the series, participants will receive a Generation Next T-shirt and certificate.

“The Generation Next curriculum targets new landowners, those who are inheriting land or those who are looking to start a new agricultural operation on an existing ranch,” said Megan Clayton, AgriLife Extension range specialist, who organizes the series with Annette Cayard, Generation Next program coordinator, both based in Corpus Christi.

Our Turn to Ranch topics