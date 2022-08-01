Our Turn to Ranch online course starts Aug. 15

The Generation Next: Our Turn to Ranch online course is open for registration. The 12-week program is offered by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and runs from Aug. 15-Nov. 6.

Our Turn to Ranch is an online school in which participants work toward developing a business plan with the support of professionals who specialize in each field and topic.

The program costs $300 and is limited to the first 100 registrants. Participants should register as soon as possible at https://tx.ag/GenNextOurTurntoRanch.

The program requires approximately two hours of participation per week, but participants can complete the lessons and activities at any time. A computer with internet access is required.

At the end of the series, participants will receive a certificate of completion and a Generation Next T-shirt.

“The Generation Next curriculum targets new landowners, those who are inheriting land or those who are looking to start a new agricultural operation on an existing ranch,” said Megan Clayton, AgriLife Extension range specialist, Uvalde, who organizes the series with Annette Cayard, Generation Next program coordinator, Corpus Christi.

Attendees will hear from experts who will cover land management techniques and identify their natural resources, alternative ranching, ecotourism opportunities and direct marketing.

“Not everyone who becomes a landowner in Texas is immersed in its history or involved in agriculture production,” Clayton said. “We’ve developed this Generation Next curriculum with the understanding that land throughout Texas is changing hands all the time.”

The online course will cover a wide range of topics including:

How to start an agricultural business.

Understanding business taxes.

Insurance needs for your ranch.

Tracking your finances.

Evaluating your land resources.

How to set up grazing and wildlife management leases.

Basic ranch laws — fencing, water, etc.

Land management techniques.

Alternative operations to add to your business.

Setting goals with measurable objectives for success.

For more information, contact Clayton at 830-988-6123 or Megan.Clayton@ag.tamu.edu.