Online training from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service offers auxin-specific certification

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering producers several opportunities to complete their auxin-specific certification training for the 2021 growing season.

The virtual Zoom trainings will take place on the second Friday of the month, which started Feb. 12 and continues March 12, April 9 and May 14. All trainings will start at 9 a.m. and last one hour.

This is an annual training and certifies attendees to use approved auxin formulations for the 2021 growing season, said Peter Dotray, Texas A&M AgriLife Research weed scientist, Lubbock. One Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education unit will be provided in the laws and regulations category.

To participate in one of these trainings, everyone must register in advance. Instructions to access the online training will be emailed one hour before the training begins. AgriLife Extension will post more information on an online module in the coming weeks on the AgriLife Online Courses website.