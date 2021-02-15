Online training from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service offers auxin-specific certification

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering producers several opportunities to complete their auxin-specific certification training for the 2021 growing season.
The virtual Zoom trainings will take place on the second Friday of the month, which started Feb. 12 and continues March 12, April 9 and May 14. All trainings will start at 9 a.m. and last one hour.
This is an annual training and certifies attendees to use approved auxin formulations for the 2021 growing season, said Peter Dotray, Texas A&M AgriLife Research weed scientist, Lubbock. One Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education unit will be provided in the laws and regulations category.
To participate in one of these trainings, everyone must register in advance. Instructions to access the online training will be emailed one hour before the training begins. AgriLife Extension will post more information on an online module in the coming weeks on the AgriLife Online Courses website.
In late October, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency renewed three dicamba herbicide labels — Engenia, Tavium and Xtendimax — and made updates to the application requirements. These dicamba products continue to be restricted-use pesticides in addition to being state limited-use and require auxin-specific applicator training annually prior to use by certified applicators only.
In addition, 2,4-D choline formulations Enlist Duo and Enlist One for use on 2,4-D-tolerant crops also continue to be included in these mandatory annual auxin trainings. These 2,4-D herbicides are state limited-use pesticides and can be sold to and used only by certified applicators or those working under the supervision of a certified applicator.
All of these trainings will satisfy both the EPA requirement for mandatory dicamba training as well as the Texas Department of Agriculture requirement for approved dicamba and 2,4-D formulations.
For more information, email Dotray or Dena Graves or call 806-834-3685, or contact Scott Nolte, AgriLife Extension state weed specialist.