Online event explores nutrition for working dogs

Texas A&M AgriLife Research will host an online event to address the nutritional needs of working dogs March 25 from 3 to 4 p.m.

The event is free, but attendees need to preregister for the Zoom meeting through the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center at San Angelo website.

Deb Zoran, DVM, Bryan-College Station, will be the featured speaker. Zoran is a Texas A&M University professor in the Department of Veterinary Small Animal Clinical Sciences and a founding member of the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team.

“The webinar will be an overview of nutrition for working dogs, and understanding that there are significant differences in what is needed for different types of working canines,” Zoran said.

This webinar is part of an ongoing series designed for owners of livestock guardian dogs (LGDs), but all working-dog owners are welcome to attend.

“I’m really looking forward to Dr. Zoran’s presentation and learning more about nutrition in working dogs,” said Bill Costanzo, AgriLife Research LGD specialist, San Angelo. “I think this is going to be a good webinar for producers of all sizes who use LGDs.”

To learn more about the LGD program, visit their website and Facebook page.