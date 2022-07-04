Online Drought Management and Economics Series set for July

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service specialists and agents in the Panhandle and South Plains will be conducting an online economics series related to drought management in beef operations. The dates are July 6 and July 27.

The Drought Management and Economics Series will be presented by Jason Smith, AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist, and Justin Benavidez, AgriLife Extension economist, both in Amarillo.While beef cattle producers in High Plains production systems are the focus, information will apply to producers across the state, Smith said.

“Prolonged drought across the High Plains and much of West Texas has left many producers searching for ways to cope with reduced forage resources,” he said. “This webinar series will focus on management strategies that will help them to respond to the current situation.”

One-time registration for this program is at https://tx.ag/HighPlainsBRM.

Individual programs will be delivered via Microsoft Teams and start at 10 a.m. and will last an hour, followed by questions and answers. Recordings will be published on the North Region Ag Podcast.

The online program topics will be:

July 6: Early Weaning and Vaccination Programs. Mason Carter, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent, Briscoe County, will moderate.

July 27: Supplementation Decisions. Andy Holloway, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent, Hemphill County, will moderate.

For more information, contact Smith at jason.smith@ag.tamu.edu or Benavidez at justin.benavidez@ag.tamu.edu.