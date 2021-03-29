Online course offers guidance in controlling submerged aquatic plants

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service now offers an online course focused on identifying and controlling submerged aquatic vegetation.

The learn-at-your-own-pace-and-convenience online course is $20 and part of a four-course series by Brittany Chesser, AgriLife Extension aquatic vegetation management program specialist, Bryan-College Station.

The course will provide landowners and pesticide applicators with biological information and control strategies for submerged aquatic vegetation in private water bodies.

“Controlling submerged aquatic plants poses different challenges than treating terrestrial plants, or even other aquatic vegetation classifications,” Chesser said. “The difficulty is mostly due to their position in the water column, and treating these plants is usually more expensive.

“Submerged aquatic plants are arguably the most challenging classification of aquatic vegetation to identify and are easily confused with one another,” she said. “This course covers 12 native species and five nonnative species commonly found around Texas, detailing identification characteristics and control methods.”

This course takes roughly one hour. Upon completion, participants will be able to: