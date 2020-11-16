Online course gives bookkeeping guidance for using QuickBooks Pro

QuickBooks Desktop Training for Farmers and Ranchers is now online. Producers needing to learn better record-keeping practices no longer have to wait for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to schedule a training in their area.

The primary goal of this QuickBooks Pro 2020 training course is to help farmers and ranchers improve their financial recording-keeping and analysis capabilities, which will allow them to make better management decisions, said DeDe Jones, AgriLife Extension risk management program specialist, Amarillo, who developed the initial curriculum in 2005.

Jones said while the examples used are tailored for farmers and ranchers, anyone can take this course if they are interested in learning how to use QuickBooks Pro.

The online course fee is $55. The class material and format are similar to the two-day live classes Jones typically teaches, but the electronic version is broken up into 10 different learning modules with several videos per module. This allows participants to stop and start as needed and work at their own pace.