One-of-a-kind peanut sheller to bring peanut seed quality, integrity to Texas

A game-changer in the marketplace

Assuring the purity of the peanut supply is critical to maintaining and growing markets both domestically and internationally, Parker said. He thanked the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences for supporting the peanut seed program and to the peanut owners in Texas for such a substantial investment in this program.

“The ability to test single seeds of high oleic peanuts really exposed the problem we had with mixtures in our peanut seed system and the lack of purity in our peanuts,” he said.

Parker said while it’s been a long time coming, this is a good time for a facility like this to be brought online to address a growing market.

“The final assessment notice for 2021 just came in, and the U.S. broke the all-time record for per capita peanut consumption last year — 7.6 pounds — and built on that this year to around 7.9 pounds per capita,” he said.