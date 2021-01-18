Officials continue preparation in case foot-and-mouth disease reemerges

The virus is relatively stable in organic matter such as manure. In moist and cool temperatures, it may remain stable for up to weeks or even months.

Although the virus does not cause disease in humans, it can be maintained in human respiratory tracts for up to 48 hours.

FMD is a reportable disease in the United States. Several endemic diseases currently in the United States, such as bovine viral diarrhea virus, can show clinical signs similar to FMD. Vesicular stomatitis, another reportable disease with similar clinical signs, was diagnosed in Oklahoma in both 2019 and 2020. Producers and veterinarians must report any animal with unusual illness or signs consistent with disease to either their state veterinarian or the USDA area veterinarian in charge.

FMD would devastate the U.S. livestock industry and cause catastrophic losses, hitting both the economy and animal welfare.

Potential losses to the beef industry could range from $15 billion to $100 billion. Additionally, communities and secondary industries reliant upon beef and pork production would experience long-term and potentially irreversible negative impacts.