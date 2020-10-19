Oak Creek Farms' bull sale to be held Oct. 24

Oak Creek Farms’ forage developed Brangus and Red Brangus bull sale will be held Oct. 24 at the ranch in Chappell Hill. The bull sale at 12:30 p.m. will be followed by the sale of 50 Oak Creek commercial Brangus and Red Brangus heifers.

Sale bulls were ultrasounded on Sept. 10.

“Ribeye area and intramuscular fat ultrasound scans on the bulls are outstanding,” said Joe Paschal, livestock specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife Research.

The 100 sale bulls averaged 15.4 square inches in ribeye area and averaged 1.14 square inches of REA/cwt live weight. Intramuscular fat (marbling) results averaged 4.6 (4.0 is low choice). A total of 86% of these bulls scanned 4.0 or higher with 24% scanning top choice or better.

Paschal has been collecting Oak Creek’s carcass data at STX Beef in Corpus Christi, from cattle fed at Graham Feedyard in Gonzales. He stated that the carcass data collected for OCF steers and heifers exceeds the bulls’ ultrasound results consistently. This indicates the potential of their progeny. Harvest data on 120 OCF Brangus steers and heifers resulted in 95% choice and U.S. prime, with 50% grading top choice or higher.

For more information, call John or Carolyn Kopycinski at Oak Creek Farms at 979-836-6832, follow them on Facebook or visit their website at www.oakcreekfarms.com. Bulls and heifers will be available for viewing live and on video at DVAuction on Friday, Oct. 23, and the Cattlemen’s ribeye steak dinner is at 6 that evening.