Nutrient needs: Stay informed on protein, energy supplementation for cows

Energy (TDN) drop in forage when cows need it most

As fall transitions into winter, the nutrients available in most forages begin to decline, particularly energy. Good quality native pasture will usually hold CP fairly well during the dormant season and can meet much of a dry cow’s CP requirements through fall and maybe early winter. Even well-managed bermudagrass can hold CP levels through December, depending on how wet the winter is.

However, it’s important to remember that the dry cow is also the gestating cow, and approximately 67% of fetal weight occurs during the last three months of gestation. This requires a significant amount of nutrients, specifically energy. Not only is the cow requirement now steadily increasing starting around December (again, considering calving season begins in February), but the fetus is starting to impose on rumen capacity as it grows, reducing her dry matter intake.

Therein lies the conundrum: She is eating less but needs more. And while she may be lacking in protein, the initiation of that latter trimester initiates a switch in the limiting nutrient — energy, which is now a priority.

Know cattle size and forage quality