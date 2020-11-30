 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NRCS announces two upcoming deadlines for incentives program
0 comments

NRCS announces two upcoming deadlines for incentives program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Texas has announced the first funding application deadline of Dec. 4, 2020, for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). A second funding application deadline will be Feb. 12, 2021.

Applications are taken year-round for NRCS programs, but deadlines are announced to rank and fund eligible conservation projects. Producers interested in signing up for EQIP should submit applications to their local USDA service center. If already a USDA client, a producer can submit applications online via farmers.gov.

EQIP is a voluntary program that provides financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers. Technical assistance is provided without a fee from NRCS specialists to help landowners and land managers plan and implement conservation practices to help them meet their land management goals, address natural resource concerns and improve soil, water, plant, animal, air and related resources on agricultural land and nonindustrial private forestland.

For additional information, visit the NRCS Texas website at www.tx.nrcs.usda.gov. Applications for EQIP are accepted on a continuous basis. Producers interested in EQIP can contact their local USDA service center or visit the NRCS EQIP web page.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert