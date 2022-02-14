New regulations, limits on Enlist herbicide use by farmers

Cotton, corn and soybean producers in 22 Texas counties will be restricted on the use of two popular herbicides this growing season after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency renews registrations.

The EPA granted new registrations and labels for Corteva’s Enlist One and Enlist Duo herbicides, but with additional requirements and a list of counties across the U.S. where their use will be banned.

Scott Nolte, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service state weed specialist, said AgriLife Extension continues to offer agriculture producers training to meet federal and state guidelines for the use of dicamba and 2,4-D, and this new information is being incorporated into those trainings.

Over the next few months, AgriLife Extension will offer producers multiple opportunities to complete their Auxin-Specific Certification Training for this growing season. EPA also renewed three dicamba herbicide labels — Engenia, Tavium and Xtendimax — in 2020 and made updates to the application requirements. The 2022 trainings will include information about all the recent changes.

Products banned in Texas counties