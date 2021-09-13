New provisions of Texas Farm Animal Liability Act now in effect

Anyone who owns livestock in Texas including horses, cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, fowl and honey bees in a managed colony, need to be aware of key changes to the Texas Farm Animal Liability Act that became effective Sept. 1, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agricultural law expert.

The Texas Legislature passed and Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 365, making important changes to the Texas Farm Animal Liability Act, said Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, AgriLife Extension agriculture law specialist, Amarillo.

Lashmet spoke at the recent Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course on the Texas A&M University campus and said AgriLife Extension agents across the state have been getting calls for more information on House Bill 365.

The Texas Farm Liability Act was initially passed in 1996, but a Texas Supreme Court case in 2020 essentially ruled the act did not apply to injuries on working farms and ranches, Lashmet said.

The Texas Legislature came back with House Bill 365 to ensure it does apply to those entities, clearly outlining all activities, species and situations that are covered. In addition to ensuring applicability to working ranches, the amendments also added bees as a covered species and made clear that the act does apply to injured employees and independent contractors as well.