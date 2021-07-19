New online course provides guidance for selling at farmers markets

“Consumer demand for food that is locally produced and marketed is generating increased interest throughout Texas,” said Rebecca Dittmar, AgriLife Extension program specialist, Kerrville. “And as interest grows, so does the number of farmers markets and the interest of producers who want to sell their products at these markets.”

Dittmar said the purpose of the new course, Texas Farmers’ Markets: Becoming a Vendor, is to help educate potential vendors on the rules and regulations of the state’s farmers markets and help them understand what products they are allowed to sell, and under what conditions.

The course costs $10 and is available in the Business and Finance section of the AgriLife Online Courses site at https://agrilifelearn.tamu.edu.

Dittmar said those who may be interested in the course include small-acreage farmers hoping to expand their customer base, younger adults who have started gardening or raising chickens and have excess product to sell, and older generation farmers and hobbyists looking for ways to generate income.

“The course addresses farmers market rules and regulations set statewide through the Texas Administrative Code and Texas Department of State Health Services,” Dittmar said. “It is intended to be comprehensive and touch on many of the different items that can be sold at farmers markets in Texas.”

Other items covered include when a permit will be required; basic food safety practices, which can be done on site at the farmers markets; tips and materials needed for a successful farmers market booth.

Dittmar said the course is also being offered for continuing education units for health inspectors and sanitarians as approved through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

For more information, contact Dittmar at 830-353-1305 or rsdittmar@ag.tamu.edu.