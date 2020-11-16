Molly K. McAdams takes on executive vice president role with Texas Beef Council

Molly K. McAdams has joined the Texas Beef Council (TBC) as its new executive vice president. McAdams replaces Richard Wortham, who will retire from the position in December after 30 years of leadership with TBC.

McAdams will be responsible for providing vision and strategic planning, ensuring TBC’s fiscal health, optimizing staff recruitment and development, overseeing programs, serving as a staff liaison to several committees and numerous other duties.

Prior to accepting her new position with the TBC, McAdams was the president and cofounder of Om3, where she used her in-depth knowledge of food and animal science, marketing and manufacturing to help small- to mid-sized meat producers grow their businesses. She also spent nearly 13 years with Texas grocery chain H-E-B, starting out as the cooked meats business development manager, then moving on to the director of business management role before eventually becoming vice president of the company’s “Own Brand” and its corporate health and wellness officer.