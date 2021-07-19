Mixed species grazing: a potential win-win situation

Before you consider adding goats to your operation, there are a few considerations. The main benefits of adding goats are the sale of the kids and woody plant control. There are experiments underway to determine more accurately how much woody plant control goats provide.

The ongoing results look promising, but we used a conservative assumption in our analysis. Goat meat is increasing in popularity as American tastes change, resulting in strong meat prices. Despite these benefits, adding goats to the operation may not be for everyone.

One of the highest expenses is the additional fencing required to keep goats on your property. Depending on your current fencing, you may only need to make modifications.

An additional issue for goat production is predation. We included the cost for a livestock guardian dog to decrease predation loss, in addition to expected expenses such as feed and medication.

The control of woody cedar greatly impacts the long-term productivity of your rangeland, and ultimately your profitability. Mixed species grazing is just one option for improving your rangeland through woody plant control, while providing an additional revenue stream.

We are continuing to analyze this scenario as more results from the real life experiment come out over time. Although these preliminary results are promising, depending on labor constraints and fencing ability, mixed species grazing may only be a profitable option for some cow-calf operations.