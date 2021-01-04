Mineral matters: Understanding total herd nutrition key for healthy livestock

“We also ran soil samples, water samples, forage samples and hay samples,” she said. “Through all these tests, we were able to confirm the bison were suffering from high zinc and low copper levels.”

They also consulted with Jason Banta, AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist in Overton, on feed, minerals and hay. They were ultimately able to come up with a plan for the producers.

“Trying to find research on bison was our biggest struggle; that’s why the applied research we have started will be so vital to the industry as a whole,” Slover said.

Through her research and work with Hairgrove, she has learned more about bison than she ever thought possible. For example, bison require much more “bunk space” — more feed and mineral troughs.

“You can’t provide feed and minerals to bison in the same manner you would for cattle,” Hairgrove explained. “Their social structure is different from domestic cattle.”

Although cattle and bison belong to the same family, Bovidae, and share a distant ancestor, their nutrition and health needs are not the same.