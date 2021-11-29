Mill Creek water quality training set for Dec. 8

A Texas Watershed Steward workshop on water quality related to Mill Creek will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Dec. 8. Participants can earn continuing education credits for several professional fields.

The workshop will be held at the Kenney Agricultural Society Hall, located at 444 Hall Road in Bellville. A virtual attendance option will also be available.

The event will be presented by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board in cooperation with the Mill Creek Watershed Partnership.

“This workshop is designed to help watershed residents learn about their water resources and how they may become involved in local watershed protection and management activities,” said Michael Kuitu, AgriLife Extension program specialist and coordinator for the Texas Watershed Steward program, Bryan-College Station.

The workshop is free and open to anyone interested in improving water quality in the region.

To attend in person or virtually, participants must preregister at the Texas Watershed Steward website at https://tws.tamu.edu or by calling 979-862-4457.