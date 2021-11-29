Mental health should be top priority for ag groups

After months of constantly thinking I could overcome this on my own, I realized that I was struggling a lot more than I should have, and the best thing I could do for myself and those around me was to find help. There has been depression and anxiety in other family members, and I knew that I didn’t want my hardheaded refusal to admit that I needed some guidance become the reason 10-20 years down the road that my mental state maybe wouldn’t be where it could have been. I did a lot of research and finally found a treatment reputed to have a lot of success called eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, or EMDR. EMDR counselors will use a combination of light bars and hand buzzers along with bilateral touch to engage both sides of the brain to process an event or series of events that are causing a person to have PTSD.What happens during a trauma is that one side of our brain processes it. I like to call it the emotional side, so the feelings of guilt, fear and helplessness have been processed a certain way. What EMDR does is by rehashing the trauma and using lights and buzzers, it causes both sides of the brain to process. It not only gives a better clarification of everything that happened during the trauma, but it also takes away the gut-sinking feelings or anxiety that goes with the flashbacks or thoughts.