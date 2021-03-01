Masters of Beef Advocacy program has resources to learn about cattle industry

MBA NextGen updates the popular MBA training modules, making it easier than ever for a new generation of farmers and ranchers to share their stories and advocate knowledgeably for the beef industry with updated information and resources to help answer consumer questions, all accessible with the click of a mouse.

MBA NextGen continues to be a free, self-guided online course that provides farmers, ranchers, service providers, students, consumers and all members of the beef community with the tools and resources to become a beef advocate and answer tough questions about beef and raising cattle.

“The MBA program is one of the most effective tools we have to teach a wide audience the core principles of the cattle industry and has been a tremendous asset in our efforts to better inform consumers and thought leaders about our industry,” said Paul Dybedahl, manager, communications for the Masters of Beef Advocacy Program. “Whether you’re from a family of ranchers or a consumer simply wanting to know more about how that delicious beef dinner got on your plate, MBA NextGen can arm you with the information you need to be a strong advocate for the beef community and communicate with interested consumers.”